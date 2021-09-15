Showers and storms likely Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning. Temperatures in the upper 60’s and humid.

A few storms could reach severe status mid to late morning. Into the afternoon the rain and storm threat drops off to an isolated chance. High today in the low-to-mid 70’s.



CLEARING AND COOLER TONIGHT

Slight chance for an early evening shower. Cooler and not as humid. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low in the mid 50’s.



BEAUTIFUL THURSDAY AND WARMING FRIDAY

Mostly sunny Thursday. Cooler and less humid. High near 80°.

Mostly clear Thursday night with a low in the lower 60’s.

A push of warmer air for Friday. High in the low-to-mid 80’s and mainly sunny.

Partly cloudy Friday night, with a low in the low-to-mid 60’s.



WARM WEEKEND FOR FALL EVENTS

Mostly sunny to partly sunny Saturday. Slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. High in the

low to mid 80’s.

Slight shower or storm chance early Saturday evening. Mainly partly cloudy. Low in the low-to-mid 60’s.

Mostly sunny and warm Sunday, with a high in the low-to-mid 80’s.

Mostly clear and muggy Sunday night. Low in the low-to-mid 60’s.



NICE WEATHER CONTINUES INTO EARLY WEEK

Mostly sunny Monday, with a high in the mid 80’s.

Lower 60’s Monday night and partly cloudy.

Sunshine and clouds Tuesday, another warm day in the mid 80’s. A chance for a spotty afternoon shower or storm.

Low in the mid 60’s Tuesday night and mostly cloudy.



COOLER WEDNESDAY WITH A SLIM SHOWER CHANCE

Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high around 80° and a chance for a spotty afternoon shower or storm.