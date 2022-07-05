(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms this morning. Rain could be heavy at times.

Upper 60’s for early morning. Dew points will move into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening.



TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY

Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. Mid 60’s.

Partly sunny and a chance for isolated showers or a thundershower Wednesday. High in the low to mid 80’s and continued humid conditions.

Mostly cloudy and a chance for an isolated shower or storm Wednesday night. Low in the mid to upper 60’s. Mid 80’s partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm Thursday.



SHOWERS AND STORMS LIKELY THURSDAY NIGHT

Upper 60’s with showers and storms likely Thursday night into the overnight.

Partly sunny Friday with a stray left over shower. High in the low to mid 80’s.

Partly cloudy and cooler Friday night in the lower 60’s.



COOL AND DRY FOR THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny and cool for Saturday, high around 80°.

Low to mid 50’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Lower 80’s and partly sunny Sunday.

Mid 50’s Sunday night.



WARMING UP FOR THE NEW WEEK

Warming up Monday. High in the upper 80’s and partly sunny.

Mid to upper 60’s for Monday night and partly cloudy.

High around 90° Tuesday, with a chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon.