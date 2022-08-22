(WYTV)

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mainly cloudy and humid this morning. A stray shower chance. Temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Chance for a shower this morning, with showers and storms likely this afternoon. High in the mid 70’s.



EARLY SHOWER OR STORM TONIGHT

Chance for a stray shower or storm, mainly before sunset.

Becoming mostly cloudy tonight, low in the mid 60’s.



ISOLATED SHOWER TUESDAY

Partly sunny Tuesday with a chance for a shower or storm, high in the lower 80’s.

Partly cloudy and lower 60’s Tuesday night.



MAINLY SUNNY SKIES MID TO LATE WEEK

Mostly sunny Wednesday, high in the low to mid 80’s.

Partly cloudy and lower 60’s Wednesday night.

Mostly sunny Thursday, high in the mid 80’s.

Partly cloudy and mid 60’s Thursday night.

Partly sunny Friday, high in the mid 80’s.



NICE WEATHER FOR FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy Friday night for football games, low in the lower 60’s.



SUNNY AND WARM WEEKEND

Beautiful weekend, Mostly sunny and mid 80’s both Saturday and Sunday.

Muggy Saturday night in the mid 60’s.

Mid 80’s next Monday with isolated showers or storms developing.