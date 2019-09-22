Showers and storms likely as we start a new work week

Weather will stay sunny and seasonably warm for most of the upcoming week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Increasing clouds tonight…warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s
— Cloudy with scattered showers likely early Monday…then becoming partly sunny…highs in the mid 70s
— Mostly sunny and cooler Tuesday…highs in the low 70s
— Weather will stay mainly sunny and seasonably warm for the rest of the week with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday
— Warmer and more humid for next weekend with highs in the low-to-mid 80s Friday through next Sunday