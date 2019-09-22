Showers and storms likely as we start a new work week

TONIGHTYour Friday night is looking fantastic! Skies will be mostly clear through most of the night and we will not be as cool. It will feel a bit more humid as lows dip to the lower 60s.

SATURDAYExpect a few more clouds around Saturday and it will be feeling more humid through the day. The day begins with mostly sunny skies, followed by a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. It will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s. The added heat and humidity will enhance our chances for an isolated shower or a thunderstorm to develop. The morning looks dry but between 2PM through about 9PM, an isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out. A washout isn't expected, just a chance for a couple stray around the region.