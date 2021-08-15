Showers and storms back in the forecast for your Monday

Our weather will also turn more humid as chances for storms stick around through the end of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy tonight with showers likely by morning…LOW: 65
— Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Monday…HIGH: 76
— Scattered storms likely Tuesday…LOW: 66…HIGH: 77
— Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday…LOW: 65…HIGH: 82
— Chance for scattered thunderstorms Thursday…LOW: 67…HIGH: 81
— Chance for storms Friday…LOW: 67…HIGH: 82
— Chance of showers or thunderstorms next Saturday…LOW: 65…HIGH: 83
— Partly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 66…HIGH: 82