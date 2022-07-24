TEMPERATURES

Temperatures have warmed into the upper 80s and low 90s. Dewpoints are sitting in the upper 60s and low 70s. Heat indicies are in the middle to upper 90s.

RADAR AND CLOUDS

A few isolated showers and storms have moved through the area.

FUTURE TRACKER

Showers and storms will be likely later this evening and into Monday morning as a strong cold front passes through. It will stay warm and humid overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 60s and low 70s. A few showers and storms will be possible early Monday morning. Clouds will clear out on Monday with skies becoming partly sunny. It will be cooler on Monday with temperatures climbing into the low 80s for afternoon highs. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with morning lows near 60°. Tuesday is looking pleasant with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.

SUNDAY SEVERE RISK

Strong to severe storms will be possible late this evening as a strong cold front passes through. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the area under a slight risk of severe weather (Level 2 of 5). The main threats with any storms that develop will be gusty winds, heavy rain and large hail.

TONIGHT

Showers and storms will be likely overnight as a cold front moves through the area. Some storms could be strong to severe. It will stay warm and muggy overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY

A few showers and storms will be possible early Monday morning. Skies will be partly sunny. It will be cooler on Monday with highs in the low 80s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Temperatures most of next week will be in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday looks pleasant with partly sunny skies. Our next storm system will arrive during the middle of the week bringing chances for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. Next weekend is looking great with dry conditions and lots of sunshine.