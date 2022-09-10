TEMPERATURES

Look for lows to fall back into the low 60’s tonight.

RADAR AND CLOUDS

Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight. The risk of showers will increase overnight and into Sunday

FUTURE TRACKER

The risk for showers will increase tonight and into Sunday. Lows will fall into the low 60’s by Sunday morning with highs in the low to mid 70s Sunday. Showers are looking likely Sunday morning. A few showers and storms will be possible later in the day Sunday. Chances for showers and storms stick around on Monday with off and on rain throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the middle 70s for afternoon highs.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers late (60%)

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Scattered showers and storms (60%)

High: 76

7 DAY FORECAST

The risk for a shower or storm will stick around into Saturday night and Sunday. Lows will fall into the low 60’s by Sunday morning with highs in the middle to upper 70’s Sunday. Unsettled weather with showers and storms will continue through early next week with highs in the 70’s. The slow moving storm will finally move out by Wednesday with more sunshine expected through the end of the week with slowly warming temperatures.