Showers and isolated storms Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Scattered rain this morning. Temperatures in the upper 60s and still humid.

Scattered showers at times today with a few isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler but still humid. High in the mid to upper 70s.



LESS HUMID TONIGHT AND FRIDAY

Cooler tonight with a chance for a shower. Less humid air moves in tonight. Low in the upper 50s.



BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES FRIDAY, WARMING BACK UP FOR THE WEEKEND

Cooler for Friday. High only in the lower 70s.

Chance for a stray shower at times with partly sunny skies.

Cool and partly cloudy Friday night. Low in the mid 50s.

We start to warm back up this weekend. High in the mid to upper 70s Saturday with sunshine and clouds. Slight sprinkle chance.

Mid to upper 50s Saturday night and partly cloudy.



POOL WEATHER FOR THE FOURTH

Partly sunny and warmer Sunday for the Fourth of July. High in the low to mid 80s.

Humidity picks up a bit. Slight shower chance.

Partly cloudy for fireworks Sunday night. Low in the low to mid 60s.



WARM AND HUMID FOR MUCH OF NEXT WEEK

Mid to upper 80s Monday with a chance for thunderstorms into the afternoon.

Mainly cloudy Monday night, with a high in the upper 60s.

Warm and humid Tuesday again, high in the mid to upper 80s with isolated storm chance into the afternoon.

Mid 60s Tuesday night with cloudy and muggy conditions.

Cooler with a few thunderstorms Wednesday. High in the upper 70s.

Lower 60s and cloudy skies Wednesday night.

Warmer for Thursday with a high in the low to mid 80s. Chance for a few thunderstorms and partly sunny.