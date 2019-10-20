Showers and cooler weather back in the forecast

TONIGHTPockets of frost and patchy fog will be possible throughout the night. We are looking at mainly clear skies overnight with temps diving into the lower to mid-30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdayAfter a chilly morning, we will continue our warming trend. It is setting up to be a great day with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing to the lower to mid-60s. Saturday night will not be as cold. Temperatures will fall to the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies.