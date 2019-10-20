Showers and cooler weather back in the forecast

Fall weather sticks around for the rest of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid 40s
— Increasing clouds early Monday with evening rain and showers likely … highs in the low 70s
— Rain and showers likely Monday night … lows in the low 50s
— Showers likely early Tuesday then becoming partly sunny … highs in the low 60s
— Cool and sunny Wednesday … highs in the upper 50s
— Fall-like weather sticks around for the rest of the week with fair weather Wednesday and Thursday … highs in the upper 50s and low 60s
— Chances for showers return for the weekend … with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday through Sunday