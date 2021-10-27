WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy and mid-40s this morning.
Mainly cloudy today. High 57° for a warmer day.
Mostly cloudy and lower 40s tonight.
WARMING THURSDAY AHEAD OF WET FRIDAY
Partly sunny and warmer Thursday. High in the mid-60s.
Showers likely late Thursday night. Low in the upper 40s.
Low 50s and rain likely Friday.
Scattered showers Friday night. Low in the mid- to upper-40s.
High around 50° Saturday and scattered showers.
Most of the rain moves out of the area into Sunday morning. Saturday night low in the lower 40s.
DRY HALLOWEEN EVENING
Slight chance for a light shower early Sunday. Becoming partly sunny and warmer.
High in the mid to upper 50s.
Nice for Trick or Treating. Temperatures in the lower 50s and partly cloudy.
Low Sunday night in the lower 40s and partly cloudy.
Mostly cloudy Monday, high in the low- to mid-50s.
Cloudy and chilly Monday night. Low around 40°.
ELECTION DAY WEATHER
Mostly cloudy for Election Day with a 30% chance for a shower. High around 50°.
Isolated showers for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Low in the mid-40s.
High Wednesday in the upper 40s.
Shower chances in the forecast this week
WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK