Sharp temperature drop coming with overnight cold front

I'm tracking a cold front this evening that will cross through the Valley overnight. This means big changes in those temperatures Tuesday -- Here's the updated timeline:

TONIGHT

Temperatures will be mild this evening and early into the night. Off and on showers and downpours are likely with a rumble of thunder also not out of the question. Temperatures will be in the 50s through the evening and into the start of the night. A cold front will clear the area after 2AM and at that point, temperatures begin to fall. We will drop to around 40° by around 5AM with temperatures continuing to slide throughout Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY

The warmest part of your day Tuesday will depend on what time you wake up. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by as early as 8AM. We will drop to the lower 30s by noon and approach the upper 20s by mid-afternoon. Spotty showers are expected in the morning. As the temperatures come down the rain will mix with some snowflakes. Most precipitation will be in the form of snow by the afternoon and it will be fairly isolated.

Isolated snow showers or flurries remain possible into Tuesday evening as it continues turning colder. Temperatures will drop all the way to the lower 20s by Wednesday morning. Clouds will begin breaking up a bit overnight.

WEDNESDAY

We will have a chilly Wednesday with highs struggling to make it to 30°. On the plus side, the grey skies will be replaced by some sunshine and a few scattered clouds. Wednesday night remains cold as temperatures drop to the upper teens with a few clouds around.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday will also be a nice day with a little sunshine. The temperatures begin to climb again Friday as another storm system approaches the region. This late-week storm system will try to send some wet weather our way but the track of the storm remains a bit in question. Either way, we will begin seeing rain chances rise a bit into Friday evening. Our team will be monitoring this through the week and will bring you updates on the timing in our daily newscasts.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days,