(WKBN) — The active spring weather will continue into Wednesday as a strong storm system in the western U.S. will push into the Valley.

Track any local Alerts from this storm here.

Temperatures ahead of the storm system Wednesday will rise into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. This warmth will provide the necessary energy to the atmosphere for the formation of thunderstorms. The thunderstorms will tap into very strong winds aloft and the potential is there for some of these strong winds to make it down to the ground.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of our viewing area in a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. Further east into Pennsylvania, there is a level 2 out of 5 risk.

Clouds will begin to push into the area overnight and there will be a chance of some showers during the mid-morning hours on Wednesday. Then, those showers will lift off to the north and there will be a period of broken clouds that will promote warming temperatures. The added energy due to the warming conditions and the approaching cold front will result in the formation of clusters of thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon.

A limiting factor in the chance for storm development will be a “CAP” in place into Wednesday afternoon. This could limit storm development.

These thunderstorms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, heavy rain and lightning.

The main timing for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday will be during the afternoon and evening hours. There is the potential for multiple rounds of strong thunderstorms, so make sure to stay weather aware.

Severe weather risk timing for Wednesday.

Regardless of thunderstorm activity, strong southerly winds will be present for much of the day. Winds will be sustained at 20-25 mph out of the south with gusts over 30 mph possible. If your area is impacted by a thunderstorm, then wind gusts of 50-60 mph could be possible, as shown below.

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker showing wind gusts for Wednesday.

Thankfully, the weather will begin to improve immensely by the end of the week. Sunshine will return Friday and last into the weekend. High temperatures will warm up into the mid-60s by Easter Sunday.