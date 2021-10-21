Severe threat has ended tonight, much cooler Friday ahead

TONIGHT

Our threat for severe storms has ended. While some clearing in the clouds will occur this evening, skies will return to overcast early into the night. Winds will be a little gusty at times through the evening and first half of the night with gusts up to around 30MPH possible. We will have a chance for a few showers or sprinkles overnight as the cooler air returns. Lows will fall to the upper 40s overnight.

FRIDAY

Friday will be a more cloudy than sunny kind of day. Under the clouds will be the occasional showers or sprinkles. It will also be much cooler. Highs will only make it to the lower 50s. The high school football games will be much cooler this week. Plan for temperatures around 50° at kickoff and dropping into the middle to upper 40s by the final plays. Occasional showers or a sprinkle are possible during the games. Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a continued chance for an isolated shower. Lows will fall toward the lower 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

A few showers are possible Saturday but the day isn’t looking like a washout. We will continue to see a lot of clouds around though a few peeks of sun are also expected. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Saturday Night

Skies will be partly to mostly clear Saturday night and temperatures will be colder. Expect lows in the upper 30s by daybreak Sunday. Frost is possible across the area, especially lower lying communities and rural areas.

Sunday

While Sunday starts off dry, it won’t end that way. We will have a little sun in the morning and an increase in clouds through the afternoon. Rain chances will also be rising through the afternoon into the evening. Expect highs in the mid-50s. Showers are likely after sunset Sunday and continuing Sunday night. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday starts off with scattered showers likely and a lot of clouds. Rain chances remain elevated into Monday evening through early Tuesday. A few showers may linger early Tuesday with a partly sunny afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s Tuesday. We will be monitoring another storm system coming Wednesday into Thursday with more rain and a chance for more thunderstorms, too.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.