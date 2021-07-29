Severe storms possible Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy and warm this morning.

Mid 60s and dew points in the low to mid 60s.

Humid today, with showers and storms developing mid-morning.

STORMS COULD BE STRONG TO SEVERE TODAY: Heavy rain and flash flooding potential. Wind will be the other primary threat today. There is a slight risk for hail and a tornado is possible, though the risk is low.

A slight break in the late morning and early afternoon.

Scattered rain and storms develop ahead of a strong cold front that sweeps through today.

High today around 80° and humid tropical air. Early evening storm chance, with cloudy skies late and overnight. Low in the lower 60s.



COOLER AND LESS HUMID FRIDAY

Cloudy Friday, with skies becoming mostly sunny into the afternoon. Dew points fall for less humid conditions into the afternoon. High tomorrow in the low to mid 70s.



NICE SATURDAY WITH ISOLATED STORM CHANCE FOR SUNDAY

Low to mid 50s and partly cloudy Friday night. Sunshine and clouds Saturday, with a high in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy and a low around 60°.

Mid 70s for Sunday with sunshine and isolated shower or storm chance.

Partly cloudy and cooler for Sunday night. Low in the low to mid 50s.



SMALL RISK FOR STORMS, BEST CHANCE WEDNESDAY

Mid 70s for Monday with sunshine and clouds. Slight shower chance.

Upper 50s and partly cloudy Monday night.

Mid to upper 70s for Tuesday with sunshine and clouds, and a slight shower chance.

Mostly cloudy and a low in the upper 50s Tuesday night.

Isolated storm chance Wednesday with partly sunny skies overall. High in the upper 70s.

Low around 60° Wednesday night.

High around 80° with sunshine and clouds, and a slight shower chance Thursday.