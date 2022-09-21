WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm this morning. Early morning temperature around 65°.

Partly sunny mid morning until mid to late afternoon.

Warm and humid today, high in the upper 80’s.



STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING

Showers and storms likely this afternoon and evening.

These storms could be severe.

Damaging wind and heavy rain are the primary threats, but an isolated tornado around the region is possible with this storm system.

Overnight low in the mid 50’s with isolated shower or thunderstorm.



MUCH COOLER THURSDAY

Cooler and breezy Thursday, with a chance for a shower under mostly cloudy skies. High only in the lower 60’s.

A shower chance Thursday night, with a low in the mid 40’s.



CHILLY FRIDAY EVENING FOR FOOTBALL

Partly sunny Friday and cooler than average. High only in the lower 60’s.

Chilly but dry for Friday night football. Temperatures in the lower 50’s by the end of the games.

Low in the mid 40’s into Saturday morning.



LATE WEEKEND RAIN FOR THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny and mid to upper 60’s for Saturday.

Lower 50’s Saturday night and partly cloudy.

Partly sunny early Sunday with showers developing into the afternoon. High in the lower 70’s.

Showers likely Sunday night, low in the low to mid 50’s.



ISOLATED SHOWERS EARLY WEEK

Partly sunny Monday with an isolated shower chance. High in the mid 60’s.

A few showers Monday night, low in the upper 40’s.

Partly sunny with an isolated shower chance Tuesday. High in the low to mid 60’s.

Upper 40’s with a shower chance Tuesday night.

Lower 60’s next Wednesday with partly sunny skies.