Several bouts of rain ahead this week

As the saying goes, "April showers bring May flowers," so those flowerbeds better be huge! Plenty of showers to end April -- Here's a look:

TONIGHT

Quiet weather will continue through the early evening with increasing clouds. The chance for showers will be rising overnight. Scattered rain is expected to develop after midnight and linger into Tuesday morning. Temperatures drop to the mid-40s overnight.

TUESDAY

We will have a mostly cloudy start to the day. Spotty showers and sprinkles are possible through the morning. The entire day isn’t looking like a washout with breaks in the rain expected. That said, the chance for spotty showers or sprinkles will be in place all day. Some holes in the clouds are possible for the early to mid-afternoon. Any holes in the clouds will help temperatures jump fast. Daytime highs will be around 60°.

The chance for occasional showers and sprinkles will continue Tuesday night. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures stay mild. Lows will be around 50° by daybreak Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

A cold front will arrive Wednesday, bringing additional rain and the chance for thunderstorms. The majority of the day will be mostly cloudy. Some morning showers are possible. A batch of heavier rain, with the chance for embedded thunderstorms, is expected to arrive by mid-afternoon and work through the region into the early evening. Temperatures spike toward the upper 60s just ahead of the cold front. A few spots may be able to briefly touch 70° before the showers cool us down. Wednesday evening will be breezy with occasional showers and sprinkles. Lows drop back to the upper 40s by Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday and Friday will be cooler with highs in the 50s both days. There will also be the chance for showers both days. The risk for rain is higher Thursday but will linger into Friday. Here’s the good news of the forecast period — Temperatures are trending warm for the weekend and it is looking like we get a decent amount of sunshine for one of the, if not both, days!

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.