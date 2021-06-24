Setting up for a stormy pattern — Here’s an update on rain chances into your weekend

TONIGHT

Tonight will feature scattered clouds around the Valley as showers to our northwest fizzle out. The clouds associated with the rain will bring a period of mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are going to be much warmer tonight, only dropping to the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Friday will be the pivot point for more humid and stormy weather. The dew points will be rising through the day, setting us up for a much more humid evening. The first half of the day is looking sunnier than the second part of the day. Expect an increase in afternoon clouds with highs reaching the mid-80s. Rain chance start to come up into the evening with a chance for a few isolated downpours or thunderstorms. The chance for a few showers or storms continues Friday night. Expect scattered clouds and a muggy night. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday starts off with lots of clouds and a chance for some morning showers and thunderstorms. Morning clouds break a bit into the afternoon, allowing for a little sun. Any sun spikes temperatures into the 80s which will aid in the development of more spotty rain or storms. It will be quite humid again with highs reaching the mid-80s.

Saturday Night

Rain chances come down a bit Saturday night. Expect scattered clouds and warm temperatures. It will be very muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Though rain chances are lower, a stray shower or storm isn’t out of the question, especially early.

Sunday

Temperatures jump toward the upper 80s Sunday. It will remain humid with partly sunny skies. Rain chances are looking much lower Sunday. Still, with abundant moisture in the region, a stray shower or storm isn’t out of the question, especially during the late afternoon and early evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern will remain much more humid and stormy into next week. Rain chances remain fairly low Monday with only a few isolated showers or storms expected. The middle of next week is looking much stormier with better chances for more widespread, scattered downpours and thunderstorms. Rain chances Tuesday through Wednesday will be elevated with the best chance being late afternoon into the evening.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.