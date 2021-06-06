Setting up for a humid week as dew points and rain chances rise

TONIGHT

The pattern that brought us this beautiful summer evening begins to change overnight. Dew points will start rising, making it feel more humid into Monday morning. We will also see an increase in clouds. A stray shower is possible overnight. Temperatures will be warmer, only falling to the upper to middle 60s.

MONDAY

Monday starts a stretch of days where the pattern will be rather unsettled. Monday will be noticeably more humid and will have a lot more clouds around. Still, we will see some sunshine through the day. By the afternoon we start looking for some spotty, hit-and-miss variety thunderstorms or downpours around the area. While not every community will see a shower, everyone has the chance at seeing rain or a thunderstorm. Highs for the day will be in the mid-80s. Rain chances will start to come down as the sun sets with only a stray isolated shower or storm expected after sunset. It will be a warm and humid night. Lows will drop to the upper 60s.

TUESDAY

Each day this week will basically be a repeat of the previous. Tuesday will be humid and expect scattered clouds around the area. Temperatures warm to the mid-80s for highs. We are looking at an elevated chance for spotty, hit-and-miss style thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Rain chances come down again Tuesday night with lows in the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will remain stuck in a humid, stormy pattern the remainder of the workweek. None of the days are looking like an all-day washout, but each day will have an elevated risk for spotty, hit-and-miss style thunderstorms. While not every community will see rain every day, everyone has the chance to encounter a downpour or thunderstorm, especially during the afternoons into the early evenings. It will be a rather humid week with dew points hovering in the mid-60s to lower 70s during the period, meaning it will feel quite sticky across the area all week long. The high dew points also mean there will be plenty of moisture for storms to work with. Bouts of heavy downpours will occur at times through the week.

