Seasonal with mainly morning rain Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Umbrella weather for this morning. Temperatures are mild, with mid to upper 50’s. Temperatures stay flat again, in the upper 50’s this afternoon. Rain risk falls into the afternoon. Down to a 30% chance into the mid to late day.
MILD TONIGHT WITH SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE
Mainly cloudy tonight with a slim shower chance. Low in the mid 50’s.
WARMING WEDNESDAY, NICE WEATHER THURSDAY
A push of warmer air for Wednesday, with a high in the upper 60’s. Isolated shower chance with mainly cloudy skies.
Skies clear late into Thursday morning with a low in the lower 50’s.
Partly sunny and beautiful for Thursday, high in the mid 70’s.
SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE AND MILD FRIDAY
Partly cloudy and a low in the upper 50’s. Partly sunny with a slight afternoon shower chance Friday. High in the mid 70’s.
Cooler Friday night with an isolated shower chance. Low in the mid to upper 40’s.
Shower chance for Saturday, mainly in the morning. High in the mid to upper 60’s.
Shower chance for Saturday night, with a low in the lower 40’s.
COOLING SUNDAY
Cloudy and cool Sunday with an isolated shower chance. High in the low to mid 50’s.
Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles Sunday night. Low in the mid 40’s.
SEASONAL TO CHILLY WEATHER MONDAY INTO TUESDAY
Upper 50’s for Monday with showers likely. Mid 40’s and a chance for a shower Monday night.
Upper 40’s next Tuesday, with a high in the upper 40’s and a chance for showers.
