Seasonal with mainly morning rain Tuesday

MONDAY OUTLOOKIt's an umbrella Monday in the Valley. Expect rain showers for much of the day. Temperatures are in the upper 40's to lower 50's. High today onlymaking it into the mid 50's.

EVENING SHOWERS CONTINUEScattered rain showers continue tonight, with a low in the upper 40's. Isolated showers for Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies. High in the upper 50's to lower 60's. Isolated shower chance Tuesday night, with a low in the lower 50's.

WARMING UP MID TO LATE WEEKA warm air mass moves in for Wednesday, with a high around 70°. Isolated shower chance with partly sunny skies and an isolated shower chance.Partly cloudy and mid 50's Wednesday night.

SUNNY AND MILD THURSDAY AND FRIDAYSunshine and clouds and a mild mid 70's for Thursday. Partly cloudy and mild Thursday night, low in the mid to upper 50's. Sunny for Friday, with a high in the low to mid 70's.

COOLING INTO THE WEEKENDCooler for Friday night, with isolated showers developing. Low in the mid 40's. Isolated showers for Saturday and cooler. High in the low to mid 60's. Isolated shower chance Saturday night, with a low around 40°. Slight shower chance Sunday with partly sunny skies. A cool Sunday, with a high in the lower 50's.