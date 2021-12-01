Seasonal Wednesday with a late day shower

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 30, ODH reports a total of 1,690,217 (+6,745) cases, leading to 86,453 (+461) hospitalizations and 10,765 (+41) admissions into the ICU. The state reported 57.84% of the state’s population — 6,761,537 Ohioans — have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, an increase of 9,183 from the previous day.