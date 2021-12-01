Seasonal Wednesday with a late day shower

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Sunny skies and temperatures in the lower-30s this morning. Sunshine and clouds overall today.
Rain showers develop late afternoon closer to dusk. High in the low to mid-40s.
MILD TONIGHT
Isolated showers this evening. A mild night, with a low in the upper-30s.
WARM, WITH WIND AND ISOLATED SHOWER THURSDAY
Cloudy and brisk winds Thursday. Warm, with a high in the low- to mid-50s.
Chance for a stray shower mid-day and gusty winds up to 25 mph.
Lower-30s and cloudy Thursday night. Slight chance for a sprinkle or shower.
COOLING FRIDAY
Cooler for Friday. High in the lower-40s. Chance for a sprinkle or shower, mainly cloudy.
Cloudy and a low around 30° Friday night.
NICE SATURDAY, RAIN DEVELOPING SUNDAY
Partly sunny Saturday and a high in the lower-40s.
Mid to upper-20s and partly cloudy Saturday night.
Mid-40s Sunday with cloudy skies and a few rain showers.
Continued mild Sunday night, with a low in the lower-40s. Chance for a shower.
FALLING TEMPERATURES MONDAY, RAIN CHANGING TO SNOW
Upper-40s early Monday, with falling temperatures through the afternoon. Rain showers mixing and changing to snow showers. Mid-20s and a chance for snow showers Monday night. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a high in the lower-30s. Mid- to upper-20s Tuesday night. Mid- to upper-30s for Wednesday with a chance for a rain/snow mix.
