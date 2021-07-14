WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy and warm this morning. Temperatures in the upper 60s and muggy. Mainly cloudy with a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm today, likely from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. High in the lower 80s.
Mid 60s for tonight with a slight chance for an isolated shower. Mainly cloudy.
STEAMY SUMMER DAY THURSDAY, STORMS LIKELY FRIDAY
Warm and humid Thursday. High in the mid to upper 80s. Slight chance for late day shower or thunderstorm near sunset.
Upper 60s Thursday night with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing.
Showers and thunderstorms likely Friday. High in the mid 80s.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms Friday night. Low in the mid to upper 60s.
COOLER WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS SATURDAY
Scattered showers or storms Saturday with a cooler high around 80°.
Low to mid 60s with an isolated shower chance Saturday night.
CHANCE FOR AN ISOLATED SHOWER SUNDAY, NICE NEXT WEEK
Lower 80s with partly sunny skies Sunday. Chance for an isolated shower.
Cooler and less humid Sunday night. Low in the lower 60s and partly cloudy.
Partly sunny Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the low to mid 80s both days.
Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Partly sunny and a high in the low to mid 80s Wednesday. Small chance for an isolated shower.
Seasonal Wednesday, slight shower chance
