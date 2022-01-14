Seasonal Friday with cloudy skies

(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog and damp roads this morning. Morning temperatures in the upper 20’s.

Temperatures stay in the upper 20’s this morning, slipping into the lower 20’s late afternoon.

Cloudy skies today.



COLD TONIGHT AND SATURDAY

Cold tonight with a low in the low to mid teens and wind chills in the single digits.

Cold Saturday, with sunshine and clouds. High in the lower 20’s.

Cold Saturday night, cloudy. Low around 10°.

Cloudy Sunday with warmer temperatures around 30°. Chance for snow into the afternoon, with snow likely for Sunday evening.



WINTER STORM WATCH FOR COLUMBIANA, MERCER, and LAWRENCE COUNTIES SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON.

Snow likely Sunday night. It could be heavy at times. 4″ to 8″ possible in the WATCH areas by Daybreak Monday. 3″-5″ possible for Mahoning and Trumbull Counties. These numbers can change as we get a better idea where the storm is moving. Low in the lower 20’s.

Snow showers Monday, less likely into the afternoon as the system departs. Additional accumulation is expected. High in the upper 20’s.

Lake effect snow showers likely Monday night. Low around 20°.



ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

High around 30° Tuesday. Mostly cloudy with isolated snow shower chance.

Low Tuesday night in the mid 20’s with isolated light snow.

Chance for snow showers Wednesday, high in the low to mid 30’s.



FRIGID LATE WEEK

Turning colder for Wednesday night, low in the lower teens.

High Thursday in the upper teens.

Low Thursday night around 0°.

High Friday in the upper teens and a chance for snow showers.