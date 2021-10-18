MONDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy and cool this morning. Mid 40’s for a chilly start. A seasonal day today, with a high around 60°. Mostly sunny skies and a little breezy.
COOL TONIGHT
Mostly clear tonight, and a low in the low to mid 40’s.
WARMING TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday. High in the upper 60’s. Partly cloudy and upper 40’s Tuesday night. Mainly sunny and high of 70° Wednesday.
DAMP THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT
Chance for showers Wednesday night. Low in the lower 50’s. Rain likely Thursday. Cooler, with a high in the upper 50’s. Scattered showers Thursday night, and a low in the mid 40’s. Mid to upper 50’s Friday. Mainly cloudy with a slight shower chance. Mostly cloudy Friday night, low in the lower 40’s.
DRY AND COOL WEEKEND
Partly sunny Saturday, with a high in the mid 50’s. Low around 40° and partly cloudy Saturday night. Partly to mostly sunny Sunday, with a high in the mid to upper 50’s. Upper 30’s Sunday night and partly cloudy.
Partly sunny Monday, high in the mid to upper 50’s.
Seasonal and sunny for Monday
Warming early week with rain likely Thursday and Thursday night
