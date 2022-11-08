ELECTION DAY TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and seasonal for Election Day, high in the low to mid 50’s.

Partly cloudy and chilly again tonight. Low in the low to mid 30’s.



TRENDING WARMER MID TO LATE WEEK

Mostly sunny and lower 60’s Wednesday.

Mostly clear and lower 40’s Wednesday night.

Sunny and mid to upper 60’s Thursday.

Upper 40’s and patchy clouds Thursday night.



TRACKING NICOLE COMING OUT OF THE SOUTH FOR FRIDAY

Tropical moisture coming from Subtropical Storm Nicole will bring increasing moisture, coupled with a storm system moving East into the Great Lakes for late week and the weekend.

Showers likely Friday. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times. High in the mid 60’s.

Nicole showers start to move East late Friday evening.

Colder for Friday night with showers turning to a shower chance late night. Low in the mid 30’s.



TURNING COLD ENOUGH FOR SNOW LATE WEEKEND

Colder Saturday. High in the mid 40’s and chance for a shower.

Isolated snow showers Saturday night, could be a rain/snow mix at first. Cold in the mid to upper 20’s into Sunday.

Chilly on Sunday, with a chance for snow showers under partly sunny skies. High in the mid to upper 30’s.

Mostly cloudy and isolated snow shower chance Sunday night.



COLD EARLY WEEK, SNOW CHANCE WRAPPING UP

Early morning chance for a snow shower, otherwise mostly cloudy Monday and a high in the upper 30’s.

Mid 20’s and mostly cloudy Monday night.

Lower 40’s and partly sunny Tuesday.