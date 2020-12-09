Seasonable temps Wednesday followed by above average temps to end the week

We're coming up on mid-December and normal highs for the time of year are in the upper 30s. We will be around 10° above average by the end of the week:

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies with a brisk wind at times continues through the night. Lows will be around 30° with wind chills in the middle to lower 20s possible. Most of the night will be dry. Closer to daybreak, we will have a low chance at a few flurries or isolated pockets of drizzle/freezing drizzle. Little accumulation is expected but there is a very small chance at an isolated slick spot around sunrise where drizzle occurs.

WEDNESDAY

Another mostly cloudy day Wednesday but we will be a tad warmer. Winds shifting to a more southerly direction will begin pumping in warmer weather. Daytime highs will warm to near 40° but the brisk wind will continue, allowing for wind chills in the middle to lower 30s at times. A stray flurry or pockets of drizzle is possible through the morning.

We will have some clearing of the skies Wednesday night. Clouds will begin breaking up overnight as temperatures return to the lower 30s. Winds will also come down into the evening.

THURSDAY

Finally, a day with some sunshine! Expect a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds around the area Thursday. It will also be a little warmer. Daytime highs jump to the mid-40s. We are looking at a quiet Thursday night. Just a few clouds around overnight with lows in the lower 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Above average temps will continue to end the week. We will be around 50° for highs both Friday and Saturday. An area of low pressure arriving Saturday will bring some weekend rain showers. Arrival time of the rain is looking like Saturday late-afternoon/evening. Showers will continue into Sunday with falling temps on the back side of that storm system.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.