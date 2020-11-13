Seasonable temps again Friday, a little cooler for the start of the weekend

Though cooler, Saturday is looking like the nicer day of the upcoming weekend -- I'm tracking a storm system that will bring both rain and some gusty wind. Weekend outlook here:

TONIGHT

Skies will be clear throughout most of the night. It will be a little colder across the area. Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s. Expect increasing clouds around sunrise Friday.

FRIDAY

A passing cold front will bring some clouds to the area Friday. Clouds will begin increasing around sunrise. There will be a very small chance at a sprinkle or light shower mid-morning. The air across the region is fairly dry which will make it a big challenge for raindrops to reach the ground, but a few sprinkles can’t be completely ruled out. The afternoon will feature a mix of periods of sun and scattered clouds. Temperatures will warm to around 50° for daytime highs.

Skies will be mostly clear Friday night. It will be cold with temperatures dropping to the upper 20s by daybreak Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be the nicer day of the weekend, even though it will be a little cooler. The day begins with mostly sunny skies. The first half of the day will have a decent amount of sunshine. Highs for the day will be in the mid-40s. We are looking at increasing clouds through later afternoon and into the evening.

Saturday Night

Skies will become overcast Saturday night. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s for lows but are likely to start rising a few degrees before sunrise. There will be a chance for some showers overnight as a warm front pushes through the area. Rain chances will be rising toward sunrise.

Sunday

Sunday will be the warmest day of the forecast period with highs reaching the upper 50s. That warmer air will come with rain showers as a storm system works through the region. Showers are likely and we may hear a couple rumbles of thunder. A cold front clears the area through the afternoon and will be followed by a chance at some afternoon sunshine before sunset. This storm system will also come with gusty winds. Gusts around 40+MPH are possible Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week is looking cool with several days featuring below average temperatures. Monday will have some sun and highs in the 40s. We will have to keep an eye on the snowbelt for a stray shower or a mix of rain and snow during the colder parts of the day. Another cold front crosses through the region Tuesday, bringing even colder air to the Valley. The Tuesday temperature drop comes with a northwest flow over Lake Erie and lake effect rain and snow is likely in the region.

