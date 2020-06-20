Scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for your Sunday

TONIGHTIsolated showers will dissipate through the evening with only a slim chance at a sprinkle overnight. The scattered clouds around this evening will also break up overnight. Expect a more humid overnight with lows in the middle to lower 60s. A little patchy fog may occur, mainly in areas that saw afternoon showers.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdaySummer officially begins at 5:43PM Saturday and the day is certainly going to feel like it! The weekend begins with lots of sunshine and a humid start to the day. It will remain humid through Saturday afternoon and skies will turn partly sunny as clouds begin to bubble up across the area. A few isolated showers or storms are possible through the afternoon and early evening. While not everyone will see rain, brief heavy downpours or rumbles of thunder will be possible for the spots that get stuck under the isolated storms. It will be a warm day with highs in the mid-80s.