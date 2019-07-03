Scattered storms Wednesday

Some storms may be strong to severe with heavy downpours

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

It will be mostly cloudy with light rain chance for the morning. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s early Wednesday morning.

Scattered showers and storms are expected into the afternoon, with downpours possible into the afternoon. Some strong storms are possible late afternoon and evening as the heat builds.

The high Wednesday will be in the mid-80s. It will be humid Wednesday night with a chance for an isolated shower or storm, mainly before 10 p.m.

Temperatures are in the low in the mid- to upper-60s.

STORMS INTO THE AFTERNOON FOURTH OF JULY

It will be partly sunny for the Fourth of July. Thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon and evening.

The high will be in the upper-80s. Storms look to wrap up by sunset for cloudy skies for fireworks.

The low is expected to be around 70° and it will be humid into Friday morning.

STEAMY WITH AFTERNOON STORMS FRIDAY

Afternoon thunderstorms in the heat build up into Friday. The high will be in the mid- to upper-80s.

Early evening storms will be wrapping up again after sunset Friday night. The low will be around 70°.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday as cooler air starts to work in from the west. The high will be in the mid-80s.

COOLER AND LESS HUMID LATE WEEKEND

It will be mainly dry on Sunday with a slight risk for an isolated shower.

The low Saturday night will be in the mid- to upper-60s.

The low Sunday is anticipated to be in the mid-80s. Skies will be clearing Sunday night, with a low in the low- to mid-60s.

Mostly sunny and a high in the lower-80s are expected Monday.

It will be partly sunny for Tuesday, with a high in the low- to mid-80s.

There is a slight risk for a shower or storm Wednesday, with a high in the mid-80s.