Scattered storms for Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy this morning. We’re in the lower 70’s and it’s muggy. Dew points are in the upper 60’s. Increasing clouds and scattered showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon. High in the low to mid 80’s and humid.
COOLING A BIT TONIGHT
An isolated shower or storm chance early tonight. Low in the mid 60’s.
NICE WEATHER FOR FRIDAY, AND HEATING UP THIS WEEKEND
Partly sunny Friday, with a high in the lower 80’s. Small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle. Low in the lower 60’s for Friday night and partly cloudy.
Mostly sunny and warmer for Saturday. High in the mid to upper 80’s.
Saturday night low in the mid 60’s and partly cloudy and muggy.
Upper 80’s Sunday, partly sunny and humid. Partly cloudy Sunday night with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. Low in the lower 70’s and muggy.
STORMS BREAK THE HEAT MONDAY
Showers and storms likely Monday, with a high in the mid 80’s.
Low around 70° for Monday night with early showers and thunderstorms possible.
ISOLATED STORM CHANCE TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible Tuesday. High in the mid 80’s.
Shower chance Tuesday night, with a low in the lower 60’s and less humid.
High in the low to mid 80’s Wednesday, with a chance for a stray shower or storm with partly sunny skies. Comfortable Wednesday night, low around 60° and partly cloudy.
Partly sunny Thursday, high in the low to mid 80’s.
