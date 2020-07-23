Scattered storms for Thursday

TODAY'S OUTLOOKStorms develop early afternoon. Some storms could be strong with gusty damaging winds the primary threat. Heavy rain also a possible threat today. High today in the mid 80's and humid.

MUGGY WITH STORM CHANCE TONIGHTIsolated showers and thunderstorms tonight, muggy, with a low around 70°.

ISOLATED STORM THURSDAY, NICE FOR FRIDAYPartly sunny Thursday, with an isolated shower or storm. High in the low to mid 80's. Partly cloudy and cooler Thursday night, low in the lower 60's.

BEAUTIFUL DAY FRIDAYNice day on Friday, with sunshine and a high in the low to mid 80's. Less humid. Partly cloudy Friday night, low in the low to mid 60's.

HEATING UP FOR THE WEEKENDMostly sunny and warmer for Saturday, high in the upper 80's. Mid 60's and partly cloudy Saturday night.

High of 90° on Sunday with a chance for an isolated thunderstorm into the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms likely Sunday night. Low in the lower 70's and muggy. High in the upper 80's on

STORMS LIKELY MONDAY AND HUMIDMonday with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. High in the upper 80's. Isolated storm chance for Monday night, low in the upper 60's.

COOLING TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAYPartly sunny and cooler Tuesday, high in the mid 80's. Low to mid 60's and partly cloudy Tuesday night. Isolated storm or shower Wednesday with partly sunny skies. High in the low to mid 80's.