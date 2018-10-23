Cloudy, light rain at times this afternoon Video

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

We start the day partly cloudy and temperatures in the upper 30's. A weak cold front will cross through the Valley today and tonight. We could see some sprinkles or light rain at times, but mainly clouds and filtered sunshine. High in the lower 50's and breezy.

LAKE EFFECT RAIN POSSIBLE TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY

As winds veer out of the Northwest, we'll see a chance for lake-effect rain tonight and through the day Wednesday. Cooler tomorrow, high in the mid 40's.

DRY AND COOL LATE WEEK

Dry weather for Thursday, high in the mid to upper 40's.

STORM TRACK UNCERTAIN FOR THE WEEKEND

Mainly cloudy on Friday, with a high near 50°. A storm system from the South might clip the Valley late Friday and into Saturday. For now, we have a 20% chance for rain.

LATE WEEKEND RAIN FROM NORTHERN SYSTEM

A storm from the North will drop through the Great Lakes late weekend and into Monday. This brings a better risk for rain showers and temperatures cooling.

For the complete 7-day forecast, click HERE.