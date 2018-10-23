Cloudy, light rain at times this afternoon
Dry late week, rain risk for the weekend
TUESDAY OUTLOOK
We start the day partly cloudy and temperatures in the upper 30's. A weak cold front will cross through the Valley today and tonight. We could see some sprinkles or light rain at times, but mainly clouds and filtered sunshine. High in the lower 50's and breezy.
LAKE EFFECT RAIN POSSIBLE TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
As winds veer out of the Northwest, we'll see a chance for lake-effect rain tonight and through the day Wednesday. Cooler tomorrow, high in the mid 40's.
DRY AND COOL LATE WEEK
Dry weather for Thursday, high in the mid to upper 40's.
STORM TRACK UNCERTAIN FOR THE WEEKEND
Mainly cloudy on Friday, with a high near 50°. A storm system from the South might clip the Valley late Friday and into Saturday. For now, we have a 20% chance for rain.
LATE WEEKEND RAIN FROM NORTHERN SYSTEM
A storm from the North will drop through the Great Lakes late weekend and into Monday. This brings a better risk for rain showers and temperatures cooling.
For the complete 7-day forecast, click HERE.
More Stories
-
- Warren City Council will not turn Deemer Park over to Western Reserve Port Authority for now
- Better safe than sorry: Small percentage of calls to Bomb Squad turn out to be serious
- Federal judge denies Claudia Hoerig's request to drop murder charges
- Old rivals meet again, East and Chaney play junior varsity game