Scattered showers and storms Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Be alert for ponded roads this morning. Heavy rain fell overnight. Temperatures in the upper 60’s and muggy. Scattered showers and storms, mainly this morning and early afternoon. Rain could be heavy

at times. Storms more isolated in nature mid to late afternoon. High in the low to mid 80’s but still humid.



TONIGHT

Isolated showers or storms possible tonight, mainly cloudy. Low in the mid 60’s and muggy tonight.



ISOLATED SHOWERS OR STORMS TUESDAY

Partly sunny with isolated shower or storm Tuesday. High in the upper 70’s. Still humid, with dew points in the upper 60’s.



REMNANTS OF IDA TO BRING RAIN TUESDAY NIGHT AND INTO WEDNESDAY

Isolated showers or storms Tuesday night as remnants of Ida spread rain into the Valley. Low in the low to mid 60’s.

Canfield Fair starts Wednesday with Ida moving scattered showers through the area. Isolated thunderstorms. High in the low to mid 70’s and lower dew points in the lower 60’s.

Clearing Wednesday night as Ida moves East. Partly cloudy, cooler and less humid Wednesday night. Low in the mid 50’s.



BEAUTIFUL WEATHER THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY FOR THE FAIR!

Sunshine for the rest of the week. Cooler and less humid. High Thursday in the mid 70’s.

Low in the low to mid 50’s.

Mostly sunny and a high in the upper 70’s Friday.

Partly cloudy and a low in the mid to upper 50’s Friday night.

Mostly sunny Saturday with a high around 80°. Mostly cloudy Saturday night. Low in the lower 60’s.



CHANCE FOR SCATTERED RAIN SUNDAY

Partly sunny Sunday with a chance for a few showers. High in the lower 80’s.