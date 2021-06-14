Scattered showers and storms likely for today

That cold front has passed through and the humidity is gone! However, we are looking at more scattered showers and storms for this afternoon, but we are not expecting any severe weather. Heavy downpours still may pose the threat for flooding today. Rain is mostly gone for tomorrow with the slight chance for some isolated showers. Highs will be in the 70s for the rest of the workweek, and we have a few days to finally dry out and enjoy this comfortable weather. More showers and storms are set to arrive by the end of the week and last into Saturday.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers and thunderstorms (60%).

High: 77

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 55

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for isolated showers (20%).

High: 75

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 47

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 76 Low: 45

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with few showers and thunderstorms possible (30%).

High: 80 Low: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms (40%).

High: 78 Low: 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 79 Low: 55