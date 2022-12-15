(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Scattered rain, gusty winds for today. Temperatures in the mid 30’s this morning, not rising much. High around 40°. Winds could gust up to 35 mph at times.

Mainly cloudy tonight with isolated rain showers winding down overnight. Low tonight in the low to mid 30’s and breezy.



MAINLY CLOUDY FRIDAY, COLDER FOR THE WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy Friday. Slight chance for a passing light rain or snow shower.

High in the upper 30’s.

Mid 20’s Friday night and cloudy. Slight chance for light rain or snow. Low in the mid 20’s.

High Saturday in the lower 30’s with a chance for a few snow showers or flurries.

Low to mid 20’s and cloudy Saturday night. A snow shower possible.

Mostly cloudy and cold for Sunday. High around 30° and cloudy.

Cold Sunday night, cloudy and a low in the lower 20’s.



QUIET WEATHER HEADING INTO THE START OF WINTER

Mostly cloudy for the first half of the week. Highs in the low to mid 30’s each day through Wednesday.

Overnight lows in the lower 20’s.

Chance for rain or snow shower Thursday, high in the mid 30’s.