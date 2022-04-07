THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 57°
THURSDAY NIGHT: A few showers. (40%)
Low: 36°
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Scattered showers. Chance thunderstorm. (80%)
High: 49° Low: 35°
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain/snow. (70%)
High: 43° Low: 34°
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance rain/snow early. (40%AM)
High: 45° Low: 32°
MONDAY: Chance rain showers. (30%)
High: 58° Low: 33°
TUESDAY: Chance rain showers. (30%)
High: 65° Low: 48°
WEDNESDAY: Chance rain showers. (30%)
High: 72° Low: 55°
