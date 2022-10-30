RADAR AND CLOUDS

Clouds will continue to thicken across the area and skies will stay cloudy into tonight. Chances for showers return to the forecast tonight and tomorrow.

TEMPERATURES

It won’t be as cold with temperatures falling into the upper 40s tonight. Highs warm to the lower to mid-60s Monday

FUTURE TRACKER

The risk for seeing a few showers begins climbing tonight. Skies will stay cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 40s. Scattered showers will be likely during the morning on Monday. Scattered showers will be possible during the second half of the day Monday. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s for highs. A few showers will be possible Monday night. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s for morning lows. Rain lingers into Tuesday morning before tapering off during the day. It stays mild with highs in the low 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Dry conditions and mild temperatures are expected for the second half of the week and into next weekend with highs reaching the 70s.

TONIGHT

Expect cloudy skies and a scattered showers as we head towards morning. It won’t be as cold with lows in the upper 40s.

HALLOWEEN

Scattered showers will be possible through the day. The day is not going to be a washout. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s for highs.

7 DAY FORECAST

Partly sunny skies return Tuesday with a a few showers possible. Highs will be in the lower 60s. We will be partly sunny next Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s. Highs stay in the mid to upper 60s Thursday under partly sunny skies. Next Friday is looking dry and warm with highs around 70. A slight chance for a shower returns to the forecast for the start of next weekend with highs near 70. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.