Scattered rain or storms as cooler air arrives Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

A storm system is moving through the Valley today. Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Temperatures this morning in the mid 60’s and less humid. Expect some ponding around the Valley from rains over the last 48 hours. Rain and storms will be most likely in the morning and early afternoon. The 70% risk drops off to a 30% chance by late afternoon. Expect a quarter to a half inch of rain, but higher amounts where thunderstorms occur. Temperatures will climb to the low to mid 70’s for a cooler day.

LESS HUMID AND COOLER TONIGHT

Early evening shower chance tonight, mainly before midnight. Cooler and lower humidity tonight into Tuesday. Low around 60°. Mostly sunny and high in the mid to upper 70’s on Tuesday. Slight chance for a spotty shower Tuesday night. Low in the mid 50’s. Mainly sunny Wednesday with a chance for an isolated shower. High in the mid to upper 70’s on Wednesday. Mid 50’s into Thursday morning.

WARMING LATE WEEK

High on Thursday in the lower 80’s. Warming up for Friday, high in the low to mid 80’s. Low in the lower 60’s for Friday night.

NICE WEATHER OVERALL FOR THE WEEKEND

Mostly sunny and a high in the mid 80’s for Saturday. Mid 60’s into Sunday morning. Mostly sunny on Sunday with a slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms into the afternoon. Lower 60’s into Monday morning. Partly sunny Monday and a high in the mid 80’s.