Saturday will be warmest day of the forecast period, watching two time frames for some weekend rain

Cold front grazes the area and remnants of Hurricane Delta approach the Valley this weekend. Both features bring the chance for some rain to your forecast -- Here's when:

TONIGHT

Temperatures will be warm tonight. Lows will drop to the upper 50s by daybreak Saturday. There will be a little bit of a breeze through the night. We are also looking at a few clouds around overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Temperatures will be more than 10° above average for the region Saturday. Normal highs are in the lower 60s and Saturday will be in the middle to near upper 70s. Expect gusty winds at times, especially through the morning. Gusts to 30+MPH will be possible. The day begins with a mostly sunny sky. Expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon, with clouds continuing to build into the area by the evening. A cold front will cross Lake Erie during the afternoon and brings the chance for a few showers or storms around sunset. The best chance for rain will be after 7PM and across Trumbull and Mercer counties. The cold front will continue pushing south through our area during the evening, allowing for a chance at a couple isolated showers into Mahoning, Lawrence, and Columbiana counties later in the evening.

Saturday Night

The risk for a stray shower tapers off early into the overnight. The clouds will remain with mainly cloudy skies expected into Sunday morning. Temperatures stay mild with lows in the mid-50s.

Sunday

Sunday will be a little dreary and, though still above average, not quite as warm as Saturday. Remnants of Hurricane Delta working toward the region will bring overcast skies through the day. Highs for the day will warm to around 70°. Rain chances will be on the rise as the tropical moisture from Delta moves toward the area. We will have the chance at some showers by mid-afternoon. Rain becomes increasingly more likely into Sunday evening, with a chance at a period of steady rain developing by sunset and lasting into the early part of the night. Any steady rain that develops is expected to taper off by Monday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 50s overnight with overcast skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will be headed in the opposite direction next week as the pattern shifts from above average to below average to end the week. A cold front working toward the area Monday will keep the risk for showers in the forecast, with a period of some steady rain likely overnight Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures turn slightly cooler mid-week with highs in the 60s. Another cold front comes Thursday and will be followed by a digging trough in the Great Lakes region, opening the door for much cooler, Canadian air to invade the region.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.