Saturday cold front brings more showers, some storms, and a less humid end to the weekend

Weekend plans? It starts off humid and a bit soggy but will end cooler and drier -- Here's a walk-through of what to plan for:

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Tropical moisture remains in place to Saturday morning. An approaching cold front will interact with the abundant moisture, touching off additional rain and storms for the area to start the day. Spotty rain and storms will linger heading into the early afternoon. The chance for any wet weather will begin to taper off into the late-afternoon/early-evening and dew points will begin dropping sharply as cooler and drier air surges into the area. Saturday will have a high in the upper 70s.

Saturday Night

Expect a much more comfortable night as dew points drop into the 50s. That will allow temperatures to dip to the upper 50s for overnight lows. The rain threat ends early in the evening and skies will turn mostly clear into the night.

Sunday

Sunday will be a nice day but will be much cooler. Highs will only rise to the lower to mid-70s. Dew points remain low so it will be feeling quite comfortable. We are looking at a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds through the day. Sunday night will be cool with lower in the lower to mid-50s and mostly clear skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will remain comfortable and starts off with some sunshine. Clouds will be on the increase for the afternoon with a chance at a stray shower or a storm, especially south of Youngstown. Highs will be in the upper 70s. We warm back to the 80s for highs mid-week with a better chance for some rain and storms also returning mid-week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.