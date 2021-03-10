Run at a record high Wednesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOKPartly cloudy and mild this morning. Temperatures in the lower 40's. Patchy clouds this morning. Warming into the lower 60's for today. Sunny with patchy clouds.

Upper 30's and patchy clouds tonight.

WARM, A LITTLE WINDY WEDNESDAYPartly sunny and mid 60's for Wednesday. Winds gusting 20-25mph.

WET WEATHER LATE WEEKMild Wednesday night with a chance for isolated shower or sprinkles overnight. Low in the upper 40's. Scattered rain showers for Thursday with a high around 60°. Scattered rain showers Thursday night, low in the low to mid 50's.

COOLING FRIDAY WITH MORNING RAIN SHOWERSMid 50's but turning cooler through the day. Scattered rain in the morning, with cloudy skies intothe afternoon with falling temperatures. Scattered clouds and colder Friday night. Low in the mid 20's.

COOLER SATURDAY, REBOUNDING SUNDAY AND INTO THE WEEKScattered clouds Saturday and cooler. High in the lower 40's. Don't forget to turn clocks ahead one hour before turning in.Low to mid 20's Saturday night and partly cloudy. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high in the mid to upper 40's. Cloudy Sunday night, with a low in the mid to upper 20's.

Chance for a few showers Monday, with a high in the low to mid 50's.Low in the low to mid 30's Monday night and cloudy. Scattered clouds and warmer Tuesday, high in the low to mid 60's.