Rudolph’s nose will come in handy with areas of dense fog into Christmas Day

Temperatures stay around to slightly below freezing tonight with areas of dense fog. Slick spots are possible with a chance for freezing fog at times into Christmas morning.

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

Areas of dense fog are likely across the area tonight into Christmas day. Heavy fog combined with temperatures near to slightly below freezing may result in patchy freezing fog. Watch for slick spots when traveling overnight and through Christmas morning, especially on bridges and overpasses.

TONIGHT

This has been one foggy Christmas Eve and it is going to be a foggy night. Good thing Santa has Rudolph guiding his sleigh because fog may be dense in spots, with visibility less than 0.25 miles. Dense fog is likely through daybreak Christmas morning. Temperatures will hover in the lower 30s, dropping slightly below freezing at times. The below freezing temperatures, combined with heavy fog can create a glaze of ice on some surfaces, especially bridges and overpasses. Drive with caution and allow for extra time to reach your destination if traveling by car. If you’re traveling by sleigh that’s pulled by nine reindeer, you should be good to go.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Christmas Day kicks off with a foggy morning. Leave extra time for any travels across the entire region in the morning. Dense fog will remain possible through morning and isolated slick spots remain possible.

Temperatures are tricky for Christmas day and are heavily dependent on how much sunshine can reach the surface. Model data is mixed on how much fog we can clear out. If skies clear early in the afternoon, temperatures will surge toward the upper 40s to near 50°. However, if we can’t break the inversion that’s keeping the fog trapped at the surface, which is what happened on our Christmas eve, temperatures will only warm to the mid to upper 30s.

Any clearing will be replaced by more clouds Christmas night into Thursday. The overcast skies keep temperatures from falling with lows in the mid-30s.

THURSDAY

Skies will be mainly cloudy Thursday. It will be a warmer day due to a shift in the wind ahead of an approaching storm system. A southerly breeze will help drive temperatures into the lower 50s for daytime highs.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our dry stretch and warming trend will continue into the weekend. Temperatures remain warm Friday with highs in the 50s. We will have a weak cold front moving through the area Friday, bringing a small chance for a few sprinkles or showers. Our next substantial chance for rain will be this weekend with a larger storm system that drags a cold front through the Valley into the final days of 2019. That system will usher in more wintry-like weather with a chance for some snowflakes.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.