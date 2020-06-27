Rounds of thunderstorms likely tonight, Saturday — Some may be strong to severe

TONIGHT

Scattered thunderstorms are likely overnight tonight. A few isolated storms are possible before midnight this evening. More numerous, scattered storms are expected to move into the region from the west/northwest after midnight. Some of these overnight storms may be a bit feisty with gusty wind or large hail. Any of these storms may produce heavy rainfall. The tornado threat is low but not zero There is a slight chance for an isolated storm to develop some weak rotation as the warm front lifts through the region overnight. It will be very humid with dew points jumping to the upper 60s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70°.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Rounds of rain and thunderstorms are likely across the area Saturday, with the potential for strong to severe storms continuing through the day. The morning begins with the risk for another round of scattered thunderstorms developing mid to late-morning. Clouds may thin enough early in the afternoon for some peeks of sun. Any sun would spike temps to around 80° and put more energy into the atmosphere. A second round of scattered thunderstorms is expected to develop over the area mid to late afternoon and continue into the evening. This second round has the higher potential to include strong to severe storms. The primary severe threat will be severe wind gusts and pockets of large hail. The tornado threat is low for Saturday. Also an elevated concern will be the potential for areas of flash flooding to occur. Rounds of heavy rain are likely through the day and areas that receive multiple rounds of torrential rains will be susceptible to flash flooding.

Saturday will be a humid day with dew points hovering in the upper 60s all day. This will be ample moisture for areas of heavy rainfall. Daytime highs will be around 80°Highs for the day will be near 80° with lots of clouds around.

Saturday Night

Scattered thunderstorms are likely to be ongoing early Saturday evening. Some showers or storms may linger early into the night, but the trend will be for storms to taper off overnight. Dew points will remain elevated and areas of fog will be possible overnight. Fog may be dense in spots. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday

Morning fog is possible Sunday, followed by decreasing clouds late-morning. Skies will turn partly to mostly sunny Sunday afternoon. There will remain a small chance for a stray shower to develop but the risk is looking quite low and wouldn’t result in a washout. Overall, the majority of the day is looking dry and nice. Daytime highs will warm to the lower 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A pretty nice pattern is setting up in the extended outlook. High pressure build in early next week, bringing a couple days of sunshine. The first half of next week is looking fairly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

