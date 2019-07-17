Rounds of rain Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Expect ponded roads Wednesday morning after heavy rains from Tuesday night. Some places like East Palestine had over an inch of rainfall.

Temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s early Wednesday.

Rounds of rain and thunderstorms are also expected Wednesday. Rain could be heavy at times, and localized flooding is possible. 1″ to 2″ of rainfall is possible.

The high will be around 80° and humid.

Early showers and thunderstorms are anticipated Wednesday night, with mostly cloudy skies. The low will be in the upper-60s.

SUNNY AND WARM THURSDAY

Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday, and it’s getting hot. The high will be around 90° with heat indices in the low- to mid-90s.

It will be partly cloudy and muggy Thursday night, with a low in the lower-70s. There’s a slight chance for an overnight pop-up storm.

DANGEROUS HEAT FOR FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Friday, temperatures move into the lower-90s with heat indices in the lower-100s.

Be mindful of the danger for heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Stay hydrated and dress in light-weight, light-colored clothing.

If you have health issues, stay indoors during peak heating hours of 1-7 p.m.

An isolated afternoon storm is possible, but the risk is low — 20%.

It will be muggy Friday night, with a low in the low- to mid-70s.

Another steamy day is expected on Saturday. It will be hazy and humid with a high in the lower-90s and heat indices in the lower-100s.

An isolated afternoon storm is possible, but the risk is low — 20%.

Scattered showers and storms are likely for Sunday, with a high in the upper-80s and humid.

Monday morning’s low is around 70.

Scattered showers and storms for Monday as cooler air breaks the heatwave. The high will be around 80.

It will be cooler Tuesday morning, with a low in the upper-50s and partly cloudy.

Nice weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs are in the comfortable upper-70s both days.