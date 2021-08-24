Risk for rain and storms returning to the forecast Wednesday

TONIGHT

No weather worries through the evening, but we will be watching for a stray shower or storm overnight. It will be warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s. Clusters of storms to our northwest will move toward the region, sending some clouds our way toward daybreak. There is a chance for the evening storm complexes to send some spotty morning rain and storms to the area.

WEDNESDAY

A bit of a tricky forecast Wednesday. We will be monitoring for a cluster of decaying storms arriving from the northwest in the morning. This feature would bring an increase in clouds and a chance for a few showers and storms early in the day. If this complex does develop and hold together, Wednesday will likely be a little cooler than our forecast high due to the clouds and rain-cooled air during the early heating hours. Without the morning complex of storms, we heat up quickly, heading toward a high around 90°. Dew points will be high Wednesday regardless, so a high around 90° will result in heat indices, the “feels-like” temperature, in the middle to upper 90s.

Spotty afternoon rain and storms are expected to develop and any storms may produce heavy rainfall. One thing that could help with afternoon storms is lingering clouds limiting our sun, but the chance for rain is there through the afternoon and evening. Some lingering, hit-and-miss variety rain or storms will be possible Wednesday night. Temperatures stay warm overnight and it will remain humid. Lows will be around 70°.

THURSDAY

We begin the day with scattered clouds and a chance for a few showers or storms in the morning. Thursday will remain humid with highs approaching the upper 80s. High dew points combined with the heat will lead to potential heat indices, the “feels-like” temperature, in the lower to mid-90s. Spotty afternoon and evening downpours and thunderstorms are possible, and any storms may produce locally heavy rainfall. The chance for a few showers or thunderstorms will continue into Thursday night. Overnight activity would be much more isolated. It will remain warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s to around 70°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rest of the forecast period is looking pretty unsettled. As of now, each day has a chance for some spotty rain and storms, especially during the afternoons and evenings. The chance for rain and storms will be in place Friday, so we will need to monitor for the potential for disruptions to high school football games. Both days this weekend have a risk for some hit-and-miss rain and storms. Any storms the next few days can produce heavy rainfall locally. A cold front arrives Monday and will bring a better risk for more widespread showers and storms. Behind it comes some drier air for Tuesday, ending the stretch of steady days with a risk for pop-up rain and storms.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.