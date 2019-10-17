Return to sunshine gets underway Friday as temps begin warming

That wind was nasty today! Thankfully, the wind lets up overnight. I've got sunshine and a warm-up in the coming days -- Check out the weekend outlook here:

TONIGHT

The gusty wind fades into tonight. There will still be a low chance for an isolated sprinkle in the snowbelt. We will start to see some holes in the cloud cover on what will be another chilly night. Lows will dip down into the mid to upper 30s by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY

Friday will be the pivot point as we begin another dry stretch and warming trend. Clouds will slowly break apart through the morning with skies turning partly sunny into late-morning. We become mostly sunny through the afternoon with highs warming to the mid-50s.

Football Friday turns chilly in a hurry. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s at kickoff, falling to the low 40s by the end of the games. Expect clearing skies and a chance for patchy fog for the ride home. Pockets of frost and areas of fog will be possible throughout the night with temps diving into the lower to mid-30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

After a chilly morning, we will continue our warming trend. It is setting up to be a great day with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing to the mid-60s. Saturday night will not be as cold. Temperatures will fall to the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday

We continue warming with highs reaching the upper 60s Sunday afternoon. It is looking like we will have a few more clouds around through the day than what I expect for Sunday. There will also be a small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is looking like the warmest day this forecast period. Another cold-front arrives Monday night with some wet weather. It will also send us back to cooler weather by mid-week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.