Remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha bringing rain to the Valley — Here’s when the showers arrive

TONIGHT

Another nice evening ahead with partly sunny skies through sunset and temperatures sliding into the 70s before midnight. There will be an increase in clouds after sunset with overcast skies likely after midnight.

Remnants of what developed into Tropical Storm Bertha off the Carolina coast and quickly moved inland will be racing toward the Valley overnight. Rain becomes increasingly more likely toward morning. By daybreak, rain is likely with a period of steady showers as the sun comes up. Morning lows will be in the mid-60s

THURSDAY

Remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha will continue working through the area Thursday morning. The steady morning rain becomes more scattered by noon. Clouds will also break up a bit into the mid-afternoon, helping boost temperatures to the upper 70s to near 80°. That afternoon sun will also help fuel spotty afternoon and early evening showers or thunderstorms.

Isolated showers or a stray thunderstorm remain possible Thursday night. Expect a muggy night with lows in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY

Another round of rain and thunderstorms will develop Friday as a cold front clears the area. The nicest part of the day will be the morning into the early afternoon with mostly to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will jump to the upper 70s to near 80° before the rain and T-storms begin. A round of rain and storms is expected to develop mid-afternoon and start pushing through the area between 2PM – 6PM. An isolated feisty storm may be possible. Showers will continue into Friday evening as temperatures turn much cooler. Lows by Saturday morning will be in the lower to mid-50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The good news in the extended outlooks is we have more sunny weather to look forward to as the weekend begins. The not so good news (if you’re a fan of the summer warmth, that is) are the cooler temperatures for the weekend into early next week. On the back side of the cold front that clears the area Friday comes an area of high pressure out of Canada. The feature will bring ample sunshine for the weekend and early next week but will be accompanied by temperatures in the 60s for highs and 40s for lows.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days,