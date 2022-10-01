TEMPERATURES

Temperatures will drop into the low 50s for morning lows.

RADAR AND CLOUDS

The chance for a few showers will linger into tonight. Here is a look at radar right now.

FUTURE TRACKER

A few showers will be possible overnight and into early Sunday morning. Temperatures overnight will drop into the low 50s. Sunday will be a breezy day with highs in the low 60’s. Chances for rain will come to an end Sunday and skies will slowly start to clear. Plan on partly sunny skies during the day. Mostly clear skies Sunday night will allow temperatures to drop down into the mid to upper 30s for morning lows. Monday is looking nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT

Cloudy. Chance for a few showers.

Low: 51

TOMORROW

Slight chance of a shower early. Skies will gradually clear.

High: 64

7 DAY FORECAST

Look for highs on Sunday in the lower 60’s. Better weather moves in early next week with more sunshine and temperatures warming from the mid to upper 60’s into the middle of the week. The risk for showers and storms will return late next week as a strong cold front pushes into the area. It will get cooler as we head towards next weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.