Remnants of Barry bringing T-storms to the Valley

TONIGHT

There will be a low chance for a stray shower or a storm if it can survive the drier air currently in place over the Valley. That will also be changing overnight with dew points rising into the 60s. It will feel much more humid by daybreak. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY

You’ll notice the increased humidity by the start of the day. Dew points well into the 60s to near 70, combined with highs in the mid to upper 80s, will lead to heat indices in the lower to mid-90s.

Expect an increase in clouds through the day as the remnants of Barry continue moving toward the area. This brings an increased chance for rain and storms into the afternoon and especially the evening. Spotty rain and storms will continue overnight into Wednesday morning. It stays humid with lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

The remnants of Barry will bring lots of clouds and scattered downpours and storms to the Valley Wednesday. This looks like the soggiest day through the week. The rain and clouds keep highs in the lower to mid-80s. It will remain humid.

Scattered rain and storms will continue Through Wednesday evening with the rain and storms tapering off overnight into Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD–HEAT WAVE BUILDING INTO THE AREA

Heat builds into the region for the end of the week into the weekend. Highs are expected to surge into the 90s for several days. Dew points will be in the 60s and 70s which will lead to high heat indices. It will feel like it’s in the upper 90s to mid-100s at times into the weekend. Take precautions and make sure you’re hydrating with water. Pets need to be brought indoors and if you can not do so, they MUST have shade and cool, fresh water regularly. Check the back seats when exiting vehicles as it would be fatal if you leave a child or pet in the vehicle. Check on elderly neighbors to make sure they have a way to stay cool, too.