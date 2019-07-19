Relief from high heat and humidity still a few days out — Here’s your weekend outlook

Weekend plans? Stay hydrated! Here's the outlook on when to watch for rain and storms and when the extreme heat and humidity will begin to fade.

ALERTS

An excessive heat WARNING and has been issued for parts of the area for through Saturday. An excessive heat warning is issued when hot temperatures and high humidity will to cause dangerous heat indices, causing a very high threat for heat related illnesses.

It is important to take precautions to stay cool and know the difference between HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. For an explanation of how the heat index works, and the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, CLICK HERE.

TONIGHT

There is a chance for a few showers or storms tonight, mainly early. It will remain warm and humid with lows in the mid-70s.

HOTTER THAN HADES? EH, PROBABLY NOT. BUT SATURDAY IS LOOKING LIKE THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR SO FAR

Saturday will be very hot with dangerous heat indices expected. The high Saturday will be in the mid-90s. Heat indices will rise to around 90° by as early as 10AM. They continue to climb in the afternoon, reaching anywhere from 100° to nearly 110°. Precautions must be taken during the afternoons and evenings as there is a high threat of heat related illnesses both days.

We will have a chance for a few pop-up downpours or thunderstorms. The risk is mainly for the late-afternoons and evenings with any precipitation expected to be isolated. We will have a better chance for rain and storms Saturday night as our team monitors for the development of a cluster of rain and storms to our north working through the area after sunset. Lows Saturday night remain elevated, only dropping to the mid-70s.

COLD FRONT ARRIVING SUNDAY

Sunday will remain hot and humid, but isn’t looking quite as hot as Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90°. Heat indices climb to as high as 95° – 100°.

An approaching cold front brings a better chance for rain and thunderstorms. Scattered afternoon and evening downpours and storms are expected with rain lingering into the night. Dew point temperatures will remain high.

SOME CHANGES TO THE FORECAST FOR MONDAY

The cold front we have been monitoring all week does look like it is slowing down in the latest model data. This spells out some changes for the forecast for Monday. It is now looking like a more humid day than previously expected and much soggier. Rain and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day, tapering off Monday night. Highs will be around 80°. The cold front will continue working through the area Monday night and that allows for cooler and much less humid air to push into the Valley.

SOME COOLER DAYS COMING NEXT WEEK

Tuesday and Wednesday both look much cooler and much more comfortable. Dew points drop and the threat for rain fades. The pattern is setting up for a decent amount of sunshine next week with several nice days expected.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.