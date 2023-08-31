The start of September and Meteorological Fall is right around the corner, and if you are anything like me, you are ready for the fall season and the cooler weather that comes with it. While the cooler weather will be here before we know it, we first will experience some near-record breaking high temperatures in the forecast.

How hot will it be in Youngstown over the next 7 days?

As we head throughout the next couple of days, temperatures will slowly climb from the upper 70s to near 90° by the end of the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the 90s for the majority of next week.

Forecast high temperatures over the next 7 days

To put into perspective how warm this is for this time of year, our high temperatures throughout the first few days of September should be in the upper 70s. Temperatures here in the Valley will be around 15° warmer than the average high.

What are the record high temperatures in September for Youngstown?

Here is a look at the record high temperatures in September for Youngstown. Our best chance at breaking any records will come on Sept. 4 and again on Sept. 6.