Record-breaking warmth, wind and late day rain Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy skies, breezy and warm this morning. Gusts 20 mph or less. We’re in the mid 50’s.

High today in the lower 60’s to challenge the record of 1984 of 61°.

Gusty winds up to 40mph possible into the afternoon and evening.

Mainly cloudy with rain likely after 4pm. Slight chance for a thunderstorm.



COOLING TONIGHT AND FRIDAY

Showers wrap up fairly quickly tonight as the cold front moves East. Slight chance for a thunderstorm.

Winds die down into the late evening. Clearing overnight. Much colder, mid 30’s for Friday morning. Sunshine early with increasing clouds Friday. Colder, with a high in the mid 40’s.



RAIN LIKELY FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY

Rain showers likely Friday night, mainly after midnight. Low in the upper 30’s.

Rain likely for Saturday, high around 40°.

Evening rain, mixing with snow showers Saturday night. Low in the mid to upper 20’s.



COLDER FOR THE END OF THE WEEKEND

Snow shower chance Sunday, mixing with rain into the late morning and afternoon. High in the mid 30’s. Low to mid 20’s into Monday morning.



DRY WEATHER PATTERN NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny and upper 30’s Monday.

Partly cloudy and mid to upper 20’s

Monday night. Upper 30’s Tuesday with partly sunny skies.

Mid 20’s Tuesday night and cloudy.

Low to mid 40’s Wednesday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Upper 20’s and cloudy Wednesday night.

High around 40° next Thursday, with a chance for a wintry mix of rain or snow showers at times.